USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands

The USGS said the earthquake happened near Elgin.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands of South Carolina on Monday night.

The 2.01 magnitude quake was reported around 7:39 a.m. on June 20 near Elgin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

The earthquake comes after a string of earthquakes in western North Carolina over the last week.

