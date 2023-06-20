USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands of South Carolina on Monday night.

The 2.01 magnitude quake was reported around 7:39 a.m. on June 20 near Elgin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

USGS UPDATE:

USGS confirms a magnitude 2.01 #earthquake centered 5 km ESE of Elgin, South Carolina, occurred at 7:39 this morning (6/20/23). pic.twitter.com/X3lY9YOjNH — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) June 20, 2023

The earthquake comes after a string of earthquakes in western North Carolina over the last week.

