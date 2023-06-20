Tropical Storm Bret to impact the Lesser Antilles Islands later this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Bret continues to track off to the west towards the Lesser Antilles Islands.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Tuesday 3PM - Tropical Storm Bret is still a board cyclone with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The Hurricane Center projects Bret to remain a tropical storm has it tracks to the west at about 20 mph.

Tropical Storm Bret is projected to slam into the Lesser Antilles Islands as a strong tropical storm with winds up to 65 mph late Thursday night.

After impacting the Lesser Antilles Bret will move into the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Long range models then have Bret falling apart as it gets sheared out by strong upper level winds in the Caribbean.

We are also watching another tropical wave right behind Tropical Storm Bret that the National Hurricane Center is giving an 80% of development over the next 5-7 days.

If this wave becomes a tropical storm it would be named Cindy.

Models have this wave turning to the north before it gets to the Lesser Antilles and should stay out over open waters.

