Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Girl Scout Troop 1056 completes project

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, Girl Scouts from Troop #1056 get a big shout-out.

A while back, they met with a park ranger at Sesquicentennial State Park. The park sees on average 800,000 visitors annually. And that can mean a lot of litter.

The girls were working toward their Bronze Award project and since the park has more than 25 species of frogs, one of which is the bronze frog, they decided to find a way to protect them. The park has existing signage for other projects but not specifically about litter and the impact on frogs and their habitat.

So, the young ladies went to work to create an atmosphere where visitors understand how important it is to get their trash in the right place. All for the sake of tadpoles, the frogs, and the ability to keep the park looking lovely.Well done, Troop 1056!

