Suspect killed, deputy shot in Father’s Day standoff: ‘My thoughts and prayers go to everyone involved’

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A somber holiday weekend in the City of Bishopville ended in a hail of gunfire when deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a domestic assault involving an armed man.

According to Sheriff Daniel Simon, the last time a sovereign citizen shot at deputies was when a 52-year-old oped fire during a non-fatal traffic stop in December of 2013.

Come this Sunday, a suspect later identified as 27-year-old Marquis Griffin is believed to have fired upon deputies from inside a now bullet-hole-addled mobile home on Piedmont Road.

In all, one deputy and two patrol cars were struck by gunfire during an exchange that started at approximately 2:00 p.m., according to Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon requested an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

While responsive to our phone calls, Simon deferred all questions to SLED to not impede their active investigation. According to a spokesperson for the state agency, Griffin was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The injured deputy has since been released from the hospital and is said to be in good condition.

“Whether you’re a county deputy or you’re City of Bishopville police, you’re all the same. Equal importance to me and the people of this community,” said Bishopville Mayor-Elect Luke D. Giddings at the LCSO on Monday. “My thoughts and prayers go to everyone involved. All parties. All families.”

Giddings said the latest shooting is a testament to the dangers our first responders face with every call to service. He credits the LSCO, Simon, and deputies for their ongoing success in keeping the county seat safe and sovereign.

“My message to all first responders that serve Lee County and the City of Bishopville is this incoming mayor thanks and appreciates them. My office will do everything we can, legally, to support them… We have a good working relationship and I expect to continue that. Anything the City of Bishopville can do to help the sheriff’s department, we’re here. We’ll do it,” concluded Giddings.

The incident in Lee County was the 18th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, per SLED.

County Coroner Larry Logan said Griffin’s autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

