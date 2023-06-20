SkyView
Sumter County Coroner identifies victim who died following collision

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died after a vehicle collision that happened on June 3.

Coroner Robbie Bakers has identified 55-year-old Billy Proser who died around 3 p.m. after traveling on Camden Highway when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler that was turning on South Pike West and struck another vehicle that was at the stop sign.

Officials said Prosser was not wearing a helmet and an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday, June 20.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office and the Sumter Police Department are continuing to investigate the collision.

