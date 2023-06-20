Soda City Live: Stuff-a-Cruiser Collection Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia will be hosting a collection event to gather items for their programs like Pack-a-smile.

These programs benefit child patients and their families.

(See flyer for more)

