SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Ribbon Cutting for New Permanent Senior Housing

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monarch Manor is a new project in the works through Midlands Housing Alliance, that will aim to provide permanent housing for seniors.

Midlands Housing Alliance is the same organization responsible for the Transitions homeless shelter in Columbia and this new facility will also offer adult care and is open to the community.

(See flyer for more)

Midlands Housing Alliance is the same organization responsible for Transitions homeless...
Midlands Housing Alliance is the same organization responsible for Transitions homeless shelter in Columbia and this new facility will also offer adult care and is open to the community.(SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal single-vehicle accident in Lexington County
WIS
Tropical Storm Bret to impact the Lesser Antilles Islands later this week
Mother calls for additional arrest in connection with the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.
Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demands additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case

Latest News

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Free Health and Wellness Men’s Health Month Event
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Stuff-a-Cruiser Collection Event
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Free Testing for National HIV Testing Day
Soda City Live: Health and Wellness Event for Families