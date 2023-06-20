Soda City Live: Free Testing for National HIV Testing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Palmetto Aids Life Support Services (PALSS) will be hosting TWO important events this month, a free HIV testing event and a fundraising event " Give Out Day” that will help the organization to be able to continue to provide services for the LGBTQ+ community.

Click here to donate.

(See flyer for more)

Palmetto Aids Life Support Services (PALSS) will be hosting TWO important events this month, a free HIV testing event and a fundraising event " Give Out Day" that will help the organization to be able to continue to provide services for the LGBTQ+ community. (SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.