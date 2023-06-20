Soda City Live: Free Health and Wellness Men’s Health Month Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of Men’s Health Month- The Trinity Educational Center in Columbia will be hosting a health and wellness event this Saturday with the theme “Family Health Matters: Healthy Men Leading Healthy Families”

(See flyer for more)

Family Health Matters: Healthy Men Leading Healthy Families (SODA CITY LIVE)

