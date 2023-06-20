Security cameras help deputies continue investigating Meadowlake Park shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The people responsible for parks in Richland County met for the first time Monday since the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is hoping more cameras can be put in place but said people have no business showing up to parties with the intent to kill people.

In April, eleven people were hurt, and nine people were shot. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 20 years old.

Sheriff Leon Lott said he continues speaking with members of the Richland County Recreation Commission hoping they would add more cameras to the park.

However, Bob Cobal an attorney for the Richland County Recreation Commission, says even if the Richland County Recreation Commission wanted to add more cameras they may not be able to do it due to a lack of funding.

Lott said security cameras at Meadowlake Park acted as eyewitnesses to the mass shooting.

“They helped us. We have cameras at all of our parks. And they helped us. Anytime we have video footage of any kind of incident. It helps us. So it was a good help for us,” said Lott.

WIS attended the Richland County Recreation Commission meeting wanting to know if the commission plans on adding more security cameras to their parks.

“Generally speaking, we completely agree with the sheriff and we take what he says very seriously and I know the commission is looking at cameras. They are relatively inexpensive compared to other things you can do. So I know it’s on their agenda,” said Coble.

Lott updated WIS on the investigation. He said four people are facing charges for being directly linked to the shooting.

“We had at least 75 rounds that were shot. And only by the grace of God, we didn’t get anybody killed,” Sheriff Lott said, “Now we believe there were at eight shooters, at minimum eight shooters. So this investigation is still very active. We are still working it and we are going to continue to work it. We are going to arrest everyone responsible for shooting that night.”

Sheriff Lott is urging people to continue to send in tips about the mass shooting. He said tips have been helping push this case forward.

