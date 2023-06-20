SCDNR conducting free boats inspections July 4th weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be conducting courtesy boat inspections on July 4th weekend.

Officials say the inspections are in an effort to keep people and waterways safe and you can get your boat inspected at public boat landings July 1, July 2, and July 4 usually from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. around the state.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.

If a boat is not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Officials said boat owners will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

The inspections will be conducted at the following stations:

Saturday, July 1:

Beaufort County : Lemon Island Landing, Chechessee River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County : Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW): 10 a.m. to Noon

Horry County : Bass Pro Shop Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County : Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County : Larry Coon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon

Marion County : Galivants Ferry Landing, Little Pee Dee River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Pickens County : Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon

Richland County : Lighthouse Marina Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon

Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, July 2:

Charleston County : Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County : John P. Limehouse Landing, Intracoastal Waterway/Stono River, Johns Island, 10 a.m. to Noon

Clarendon County : Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

Darlington County : Highway 34/Cashua Ferry Landing, Great Pee Dee River, Darlington, 10 a.m. to Noon

Georgetown County : Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon

Kershaw County : Clearwater Cove Marina Landing, Lake Wateree, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County : Dreher Island State Park Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon

Oconee County : South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon

Saluda County : SCE&G #4 Riverbend Boat Ramp, Lake Murray, Batesburg-Leesville, 10 a.m. to Noon

Spartanburg County : Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, July 4:

Berkeley County : William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, Moncks Corner, 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County : Remleys Point Boat Ramp, Charleston Harbor, Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m. to Noon

Chesterfield County : Lake H.B. Robinson Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

Horry County : Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon

Laurens County : River Fork Landing, Lake Greenwood

Lexington County : Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County : Larry Coon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon

Oconee County : Devils Fork State Park Landing, Lake Jocassee, 8-10 a.m.

Orangeburg County : Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

Spartanburg County : Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, July 15:

Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing, Beaufort Water Festival, Port Royal, 10 a.m. to Noon

