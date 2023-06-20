Police investigating attempted break-in at The Manning Times

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Manning Police Department is investigating an attempted break-in at The Manning Times.

Police announced Tuesday they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning regarding the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859 or via Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 803-433-8025.

