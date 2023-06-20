SkyView
Police: Argument may have led to Columbia shooting that injured one

Columbia police are investigating after one person was injured following a shooting.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports detectives are investigating after one person was injured following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers say on June 20, just after midnight, they were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ansel Street for a non-fatal shooting of a male. Investigators found the victim outside with a lower-body injury.

Detectives believe the victim and another man were arguing before the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com or call 888-CRIMESC.

