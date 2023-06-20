SkyView
Man arrested after 3 people wounded in shooting outside South Carolina nightclub

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Police in South Carolina have arrested a man they say shot and wounded three people after he was kicked out of a nightclub in Greenville.

The man began firing a little after midnight Monday after he was forced to leave Club Reign, Greenville police said in a news release.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. At least one was in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled, but officers soon found him with his gun, police said.

The man was charged with three counts of attempted murder and remains in custody. Police did not immediately release his name.

WSPA-TV reports that police officers were doing an off-duty assignment at the club when they were told that some people had an argument inside the club and had been kicked out.

Jonathan Bragg, a spokesman for the Greenville Police Department, said this isn’t the first shooting at the nightclub. In November 2021, one man was killed in a shooting there.

“The owners have hired the off-duty officers to work out there to kind of be a deterrent for stuff like this happening but ... we have had incidents such as this in the past,” Bragg said.

