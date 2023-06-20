SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized at Stonewall National Monument 3 times during Pride month

FILE - Pride flags, a symbol celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, decorate the fence at the...
FILE - Pride flags, a symbol celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, decorate the fence at the Stonewall National Monument with U.S. Park police present, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. Dozens of LGBTQ+ Pride flags were damaged and ripped down at the monument over the weekend, the third such bout of vandalism during Pride Month at the LGBTQ+ landmark, police said. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of LGBTQ+ pride flags were damaged and ripped down at the Stonewall National Monument over the weekend, the third such bout of vandalism at the LGBTQ+ landmark during this Pride month, police said.

The latest occurrence happened Sunday, after others on June 9 and last Thursday. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and it’s unclear whether they were connected. The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

On Sunday, officers were called around 8 a.m. and found about 33 pride flags broken and tossed to the ground, police said.

Park volunteer Steven Menendez told New York’s Fox 5 News that, in all, 68 flags — nearly a quarter of those displayed — were damaged in some way.

“We have so much hatred and anger in the air right now,” Menendez told the station. “We really need to reverse that and replace it with love compassion and acceptance.”

The Stonewall National Monument, the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ history, was dedicated in 2016. It encompasses a park across the street from the Stonewall Inn, a bar where patrons fought back against a police raid on June 28, 1969, and helped spark the contemporary LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The Stonewall rebellion is commemorated every year with pride marches in cities across the U.S. and the world.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified after Sumter County crash
Sumter County Coroner identifies victim who died after head-on collision
The fallen soldier will now be wrapped head-to-toe in opaque bandages and placed underneath a...
Family of dead Army soldier denied access to his body: ‘My Army has failed me’
Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal single-vehicle accident in Lexington County
WIS
Tropical Depression 3 is now Tropical Storm Bret
Mother calls for additional arrest in connection with the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.
Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demands additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case

Latest News

Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
Biden visits California nature center, discusses plans for climate change
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
President Biden visits California to unveil new climate projects
Come this Sunday, a suspect later identified as 27-year-old Marquis Griffin is believed to have...
Suspect killed, deputy shot in Father’s Day standoff: ‘My thoughts and prayers go to everyone involved’
Deputy recovering, suspect dead after standoff