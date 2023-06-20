Lexington police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $250 from Ulta Beauty

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two shoplifters who allegedly stole from a Lexington Ulta Beauty store.

Officers said the two shoplifters put $250 of merchandise in their purses from Ulta Beauty on 5336 Sunset Boulevard on Friday, May 11.

Investigators added the pair left the store without paying for the items.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Wise at 803-358-1514 or awise@lexsc.com.

