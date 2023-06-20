SkyView
Lexington police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $250 from Ulta Beauty

Suspects wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Lexington Ulta Beauty.
Suspects wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Lexington Ulta Beauty.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two shoplifters who allegedly stole from a Lexington Ulta Beauty store.

Officers said the two shoplifters put $250 of merchandise in their purses from Ulta Beauty on 5336 Sunset Boulevard on Friday, May 11.

Investigators added the pair left the store without paying for the items.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Wise at 803-358-1514 or awise@lexsc.com.

