Governor Henry McMaster holds press conference discussing vetoes from budget

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is holding a press conference discussing his vetoes to the state budget.

Last year, McMaster struck down significantly less than the cuts he made in previous years. The considerably fewer cuts were a result of increased transparency from the General Assembly concerning individual member requests, or earmarks — community projects, typically in a lawmaker’s home district, for which they receive state dollars.

You can watch the live stream here or on our YouTube page.

