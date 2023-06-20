Governor Henry McMaster holds press conference discussing vetoes from budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is holding a press conference discussing his vetoes to the state budget.

Last year, McMaster struck down significantly less than the cuts he made in previous years. The considerably fewer cuts were a result of increased transparency from the General Assembly concerning individual member requests, or earmarks — community projects, typically in a lawmaker’s home district, for which they receive state dollars.

