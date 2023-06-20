Fort Jackson holds memorial service for soldier found dead during U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy training

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson announced a memorial service for a soldier who was found dead after not returning from a land navigation training on June 12.

SSG Jaime Contreras was stationed at the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, but was attending the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson.

The memorial will be held for Contreras’ class at the Main Post Chapel on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for Fort Jackson said the intent of the memorial is to not only honor Contreras, but to help his classmates with the healing process.

“Staff Sgt. Contreras’ absence is felt throughout his class, and it continues to be an extremely sad time for the entire organization,” said U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Commandant Rickey Jackson. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

At a press conference on June 14, Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly said Contreras, 40, had recently begun his eighth training week out of ten.

Officials said a search was launched around 2 p.m. June 12 when he didn’t return from land navigation training on a site that covers about 1,500 acres. After more than 100 community members commenced a search, officials said his body was found about 50 meters, or about 164 feet, from the course.

Military officials are conducting an investigation into his death, but a cause hasn’t been announced yet.

A spokesperson for the 82nd Airborne Division said Contreras’ memorial plans for his unit at Fort Liberty haven’t been solidified yet.

The family told WIS News 10 they anticipate his final resting place to be in Arizona where he was raised at a later date.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?

