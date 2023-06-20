SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- On and off showers/storms will linger through Friday

Showers and storms continue as a slow-moving storm system continues to hover over the southeastern states.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hit or miss showers and storms continue as an upper level low has stalled over the southeast.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Warm and humid conditions have settled over the region.
  • On and off showers with a few storms will continue the rest of the week
  • Drier weather looks to arrive for the weekend dropping rain chances to just 20-30%.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The slow-moving upper level low is now dropping down over Alabama and will remain there the next couple days keeping on and off showers/storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

A few storms could produce intense downpours leading to some brief street flooding in the typical spots.

With the showers continuing an additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible by Friday. Minor river, creek and stream flooding will need to be monitored by the end of the week as all the rain drains into those waterways.

When it is not raining it will be very humid across the region with dew points in the lower 70s.

By Friday the upper level low will start to move to our north but rain chances still remain high with a 60% of scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Saturday the upper level low finally keeps pushed off to the Northeast and high pressure will build over the region leading to more sunshine and drier weather as rain chances drop to just 30% Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will continue to be in control Sunday holding rain chances near just 20-30%.

However, with the lower rain chances and additional sunshine this weekend our temperatures will be heating up with highs climbing into the upper 80s both days.

A cold front will then sweep across the region on Monday sparking off another round of showers and a few storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Hit or miss showers and storms, otherwise very sticky with lows near 70.

Wednesday: Upper 70s to near 80 with mostly cloudy skies and a 80% chance of rain and storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 80% chance of rain showers and a few storms. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Some additional breaks of sunshine with a 60% of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a couple stray showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

