First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after Man climbs down interstate sign

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.(Garrett Hoover)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation were advising drivers to use an alternate commute this morning due to a man who was standing on a sign on a Columbia highway.

Deputies with the Lexington Sheriff’s Department reported the man has climbed down the sign safely but to still expect delays in the area.

Crews worked to get the issue cleared as soon as possible and the alternate route of exiting the highway at the Airport Boulevard exit.

