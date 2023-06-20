SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies searching for missing woman in Orangeburg County

Investigators are searching for an Orangeburg woman who has been missing for almost a month.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for an Orangeburg woman who has been missing for almost a month.

Vynique Dash-Jones, 51, was last seen by family members on May 23, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Deputies say that while Dash-Jones would usually return to the family’s home after a period of time, she has not been seen.

She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in her silver 2018 Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal single-vehicle accident in Lexington County
WIS
Tropical Storm Bret to impact the Lesser Antilles Islands later this week
Mother calls for additional arrest in connection with the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.
Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demands additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Greg Leon murder trial underway
South Carolina Governor issues just $1.5m in state budget vetoes
Search for man involved in attempted break-in