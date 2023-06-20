SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Crash on I-26 westbound blocks lanes in Calhoun County

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported all lanes are blocked after a...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported all lanes are blocked after a crash on Interstate 26 westbound near Saint Matthews in Calhoun County.(SCDOT)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported all lanes are blocked after a crash on Interstate 26 westbound near Saint Matthews in Calhoun County.

The crash is 3 miles west of Exit 136 between Sunny Plain and Big Beaver Creek Roads.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal single-vehicle accident in Lexington County
Mother calls for additional arrest in connection with the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.
Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demands additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case
WIS
Tropical Depression 3 is now Tropical Storm Bret
Camryn Thomas
Missing Richland County girl found safe

Latest News

Suspects wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Lexington Ulta Beauty.
Lexington police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $250 from Ulta Beauty
The USGS said the earthquake happened near Elgin.
USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands
Police in South Carolina have arrested a man they say shot and wounded three people after he...
Man arrested after 3 people wounded in shooting outside South Carolina nightclub
Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your...
SCDNR conducting free boats inspections July 4th weekend