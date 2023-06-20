SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal single-vehicle accident in Lexington County
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
Mother calls for additional arrest in connection with the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.
Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demands additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case
WIS
Tropical Depression 3 is now Tropical Storm Bret
Camryn Thomas
Missing Richland County girl found safe

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Lott said security cameras at Meadowlake Park acted as eyewitnesses to the mass shooting.
Security cameras help deputies continue investigating Meadowlake Park shooting
Richland County sheriff pushes for more security at park
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates