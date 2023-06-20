37-year-old Winnsboro man drowns at Lake Wateree

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office (FCCO) announced a fatal drowning at Lake Wateree in Ridgeway.

Coroner Chris Hill said Johnny Mack Simmons, 37, of Winnsboro was swimming with family when he went under and did not come back up.

Multiple agencies responded after family members called 911.

According to Hill, Simmons was found about an hour and a half later.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

FCCO and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.