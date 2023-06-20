SkyView
37-year-old Winnsboro man drowns at Lake Wateree

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office (FCCO) announced a fatal drowning at Lake Wateree in Ridgeway.

Coroner Chris Hill said Johnny Mack Simmons, 37, of Winnsboro was swimming with family when he went under and did not come back up.

Multiple agencies responded after family members called 911.

According to Hill, Simmons was found about an hour and a half later.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

FCCO and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

