SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting

Five others were injured and sent to the hospital, according to officials.
Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed...
Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed in the shooting.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and five other people are injured after a shooting here in the east late Sunday night.

Greenville police say they were called to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West 6th Street for the report of gunshots just before midnight. Officers say they found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene when they arrived.

Family members tell Justin Lundy his name is Damien Lovett.

Five others were injured by gunfire and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police tell WITN that at this point in their investigation, it does not appear that there is a shooter at large. We’re told that those who were involved in the shooting were the ones injured.

Police said that the injured ranged in age from 15 to 64, and believes the shootings stemmed from two groups of people in an argument.

Chief Ted Sauls in a video provided by police said that detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“It’s important for the public to know that we believe this incident is isolated, that all the parties involved have been accounted for and we do not believe there’s an ongoing threat,” said Sauls. “However, this incident highlights exactly what we’ve been saying for a long time now, that there’s no place for this type of activity in our streets. Our neighborhood does not deserve it, we do not deserve it. Our city does not deserve it.”

Police said that the shooting was picked up by their ShotSpotter and that another officer heard the gunshots.

Names of those injured in the shooting will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified after Sumter County crash
Sumter County Coroner identifies victim who died after head-on collision
The fallen soldier will now be wrapped head-to-toe in opaque bandages and placed underneath a...
Family of dead Army soldier denied access to his body: ‘My Army has failed me’
Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after SUV overturned and struck a pole in Lexington County
Lexington police searching for alleged shoplifter.
Lexington police searching for a suspect who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart
The bill passed the House in the last two Congresses, but has not this term, with the House in...
8 years after Mother Emanuel AME massacre, Clyburn renews push to close so-called Charleston loophole

Latest News

WIS
Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash on Interstate 20...
Crash on I-20 westbound causes lane closures in Columbia
DHEC wants to educate about the importance of community and blood donation on World Sickle Cell...
DHEC highlights community awareness, blood donations for World Sickle Cell Day 
Juneteenth at CMA
DHEC Emphasizes Community Awareness, Blood Donations for World Sickle Cell Day