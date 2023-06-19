Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the central Atlantic and could become Hurricane Bret by Thursday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

In the tropics, we have 2 systems that we are watching coming off the west coast of Africa.

The first system has now strengthened to become Tropical Depression 3 with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The National Hurricane Center has this system sliding off to the west and could become Tropical Storm Bret by late tonight or early Tuesday morning with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Tropical Depression 3 will continue to slowly strengthen as it moves over very unseasonably warm waters in the Central Atlantic in the coming days.

The Hurricane Center projects it to possibility become a rare June hurricane by Thursday with wind gusts up to 80 mph.

As this system travels to the west it could impact the Lesser Antilles Islands as a category 1 hurricane with winds up to 80 mph late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The system could maintain hurricane strength as in moves into the Caribbean Sea Friday afternoon as it heads towards Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic.

Long range models then have the system turning towards the north and staying away from the United States.

We are also watching another tropical wave right behind Tropical Depression 3 that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 40% of development over the next 5-7 days.

If this wave becomes a tropical storm it would be named Cindy.

Models have this wave turning to the north before it gets to the Lesser Antilles and should stay out over open waters.

