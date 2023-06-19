Trooper: Driver dead after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash in Lexington County.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye said on Sunday, June 18, around 8:46 p.m. a 2009 Chevrolet sedan was traveling north on Old Charleston Highway near Canal Drive when the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a pole.

The SCHP states they are continuing to investigate the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.