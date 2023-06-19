SkyView
Trooper: Driver dead after crash in Lexington County

A driver dead after a Lexington County collision.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash in Lexington County.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye said on Sunday, June 18, around 8:46 p.m. a 2009 Chevrolet sedan was traveling north on Old Charleston Highway near Canal Drive when the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a pole.

The SCHP states they are continuing to investigate the collision.

