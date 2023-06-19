SkyView
Top Stories Today: June 19, 2023

Sunrise anchor/reporter Jordyn Markhoff delivers the top stories today for June 19, 2023.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunrise anchor/reporter Jordyn Markhoff delivers the news for the Juneteenth, June 19, 2023, edition of Top Stories Today.

Markhoff speaks about the Lexington County crash, the latest development with Cyrus Carmack-Belton, and Nikki Haley’s latest campaign trail in Moncks Corner.

