‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 8-year-old cold case in the Lowcountry may be heating up after questions have lingered about the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old former classmate of Buster Murdaugh’s, since his body was discovered along a Hampton County road in 2015.

Smith family attorney Eric Bland said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which is leading the investigation, is getting results.

“I am optimistic in a positive way, I see progress, real progress,” SLED Chief Mark Keel told Smith. “We think we’ve talked to a number of people, we think five or six people that have information. Learned some things we didn’t know already.”

Bland also said he has reason to believe the attorney general’s office empaneled the state grand jury in this case and is issuing subpoenas.

The attorney general’s office did not respond to WIS News 10′s requests for comment.

This all comes after the family moved forward with a second autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body a few months back.

“We were comforted by the fact that even though the vault was compromised and water got into the coffin, even after 8 years, autopsy with aplomb and everything wanted to find out able to find out,” Bland said.

As authorities are taking a closer look at the case, Bland tells WIS News 10 Stephen Smith’s mother, Sandy Smith, has just one objective.

“Sandy Smith is not looking for somebody to be charged with Stephen’s murder,” Bland said. “She’s just a mother who wants to know what happened to her son and I think she’s going to get answers.”

Answers she felt were one step closer as SLED publicly announced it had been looking into his case as a homicide in March.

“That was the best information I’ve had in a long time, waited so long to hear that because I knew it was a homicide, and just had to get people to believe Stephen’s story, and that was a great day,” Sandy Smith said.

Bland anticipates that by Labor Day the state will publicly outline its theory of what happened to Stephen Smith.

Bland said SLED already received the results of Stephen Smith’s second autopsy and the attorneys will be receiving a written report to review at some point this week.

