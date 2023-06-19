SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Republican Party sets date for presidential primary

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The date for the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina has been decided.

The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) State Executive Committee voted unanimously on February 24, 2024.

“This will give our voters the chance to do what they do best - interact one-on-one with our candidates,” SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said.

The filing deadline for candidates is October 31, 2023.

The filing fee costs $50,000 per candidate.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal single-vehicle accident in Lexington County
Victim identified after Sumter County crash
Sumter County Coroner identifies victim who died after head-on collision
The fallen soldier will now be wrapped head-to-toe in opaque bandages and placed underneath a...
Family of dead Army soldier denied access to his body: ‘My Army has failed me’
An inmate was stabbed multiple times while at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County jail inmate stabbed multiple times, Deputies investigating
Lexington police searching for alleged shoplifter.
Lexington police searching for a suspect who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart

Latest News

WIS first reported on the incident in May, when county officials declined to provide any...
Kershaw County EMT reportedly says patient just “acting out” before death
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
South Carolina Republican Party sets date for presidential primary