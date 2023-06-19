South Carolina Highway Patrol seeks information on fatal hit-and-run on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run that happened last week in Two Notch Road at O’Neil Court.

On Monday, June 12, SCHP reported a vehicle was traveling north when they struck a pedestrian walking on Two Notch Road.

SCHP released images of a vehicle from surveillance footage Monday, June 19.

Investigators said the vehicle may be burgundy or maroon in color with a white or light in color camper shell and have damage to the front and/or the passenger side of the car.

