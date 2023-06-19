Soda City Live: Zumba in the Park with the Whole Family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are looking for a fun and interactive activity to do with your family, Prisma Health will be partnering with local Zumba instructors, Texas Roadhouse, and the town of Irmo for Zumba in the Park.

(see flyer for more)

If you are looking for a fun and interactive activity to do with your family, Prisma Health will be partnering with local zumba instructors, Texas Roadhouse and the town of Irmo for zumba in the Park. (SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.