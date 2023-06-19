S.C. Juneteenth Freedom Festival Parade canceled due to inclement weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest have announced the cancellation of the downtown Columbia parade due to inclement weather.

President and Founder of the Freedom Fest Jamal Bradley said although they had hoped to celebrate Freedom Day with a grand parade in downtown Columbia, the safety and well-being of participants and the public must come first which is why the parade is canceled.

Officials say they remain committed to celebrating Juneteenth and its significance to Black history and Culture and encourage everyone to attend other events that took place throughout the weekend.

