Richland County jail inmate stabbed multiple times, Deputies investigating

An inmate was stabbed multiple times while at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
An inmate was stabbed multiple times while at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.(Chris Joseph)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that happened at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Sunday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports the incident happened around 3:30 p.m, deputies say when they arrived, the victim had already been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Investigators say the inmate was stabbed by another inmate with an improvised stabbing instrument.

This is an ongoing investigation according to detectives. There have been multiple stabbing incidents of detainees at the jail in the past few months.

