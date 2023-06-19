Richland County jail inmate stabbed multiple times, Deputies investigating

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that happened at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Sunday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports the incident happened around 3:30 p.m, deputies say when they arrived, the victim had already been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Investigators say the inmate was stabbed by another inmate with an improvised stabbing instrument.

This is an ongoing investigation according to detectives. There have been multiple stabbing incidents of detainees at the jail in the past few months.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.