Missing Richland County girl found safe

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced a girl reported missing Monday has been safely located.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) asked for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

Deputies said Camryn Thomas, 13, was last seen at home on Whiteford Road Saturday morning. It’s not known what she was wearing.

If you’ve seen Camryn or know where she is, you’re asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

