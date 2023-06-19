SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Missing Richland County girl found safe

Camryn Thomas
Camryn Thomas(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced a girl reported missing Monday has been safely located.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) asked for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

Deputies said Camryn Thomas, 13, was last seen at home on Whiteford Road Saturday morning. It’s not known what she was wearing.

If you’ve seen Camryn or know where she is, you’re asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified after Sumter County crash
Sumter County Coroner identifies victim who died after head-on collision
The fallen soldier will now be wrapped head-to-toe in opaque bandages and placed underneath a...
Family of dead Army soldier denied access to his body: ‘My Army has failed me’
Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after SUV overturned and struck a pole in Lexington County
Lexington police searching for alleged shoplifter.
Lexington police searching for a suspect who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart
The bill passed the House in the last two Congresses, but has not this term, with the House in...
8 years after Mother Emanuel AME massacre, Clyburn renews push to close so-called Charleston loophole

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Daily showers and storms everyday this week
Soda City Live: Part One - Juneteenth Inspired Menu
Soda City Live: Zumba in the Park
WIS
Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic