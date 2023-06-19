RCSD holds community involvement event for National Safety Month

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - To stress the importance of National Safety Month, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a community involvement event for families to have fun.

During the event, officials provided attendees with crime prevention tips, and women’s self-defense classes, and spoke about programs that create safer communities.

Deputies said in order for sheriffs to perform their jobs adequately the community has to also be involved.

