People celebrate Father’s Day with a long drive contest in West Columbia

By Ty Wilson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some dads and their families spent time at Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia to celebrate Father’s Day.

People ate food from a fantastic brunch menu and drank their favorite beer.

Almost everyone took part in a friendly competition.

Some dads and their families spent time at Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia to celebrate Father’s Day.(WIS)

People took some swings in a golf simulator, seeing who could hit the ball the farthest in a long drive contest.

“Golf is one of those things that brings everybody together. And we’re just so happy that we can bring a golf simulator out and let everybody use it and have fun,” Golf Instructor Kevin Lyles said.

Kids got in on the action as well, teeing it up and looking good.

Many of the Fathers we spoke with said this was the perfect way to spend the day.

