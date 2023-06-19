SkyView
Kershaw County EMT reportedly says patient just “acting out” before death

WIS first reported on the incident in May, when county officials declined to provide any...
WIS first reported on the incident in May, when county officials declined to provide any records of what happened.(CLEAR)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released an incident report for the death of a Sumter man where the EMT on the scene reportedly told other first responders the man was just “acting out.”

SLED is investigating the incident, which the report states took place the morning of March 10, near the Love’s Travel Center on White Pond Road in Elgin.

SLED provided documentation showing the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) requested the investigation the same day.

WIS first reported on the incident in May, when county officials declined to provide any records of what happened.

SLED provided the KCSO report but redacted the names of all the individuals involved, including the deceased.

The available information does show the man was from Sumter and was either 49 or 50 years old.

The incident report includes three deputy narratives, but it’s not immediately clear how many deputies were on the scene. A deputy reports EMS and fire personnel were also on the scene.

Here is the full incident report:

Only the second narrative makes note of the EMT’s comment.

The deputy reports EMS had requested help due to a “combative patient.”

When that deputy arrived, the patient had already been placed on a stretcher.

The other two narratives lay out how attempts to get the man to go into the ambulance had been unsuccessful, requiring the patient to be handcuffed and placed onto the stretcher by a team of first responders.

The first narrative described how the patient’s eyes were big, “almost as if they were coming out his head” and that a paramedic believed he was having a stroke.

Once in the ambulance, the second narrative states the patient’s “breathing became irregular and his eyes were bulging from their sockets. [Redacted] asked EMS personnel; “Why is he breathing like that?”. The EMT looked at [redacted] and stated that he was just “acting out”.

The narrative patient’s condition continued to get worse, with “EMS” saying he’s unresponsive and dying.

The first responders rushed the patient to the hospital.

The first narrative stated he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kershaw County Administration and Sheriff Lee Boan did not return a request for comment.

SLED declined an interview request.

The Kershaw County Council unanimously approved a resolution to procure body cameras for the EMS department at its June 13 meeting.

