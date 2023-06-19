Haley to attend town hall event in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will visit Berkeley County for a town hall event Monday afternoon.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative will host the town hall at 1:30 p.m. at its office, located at 1732, U.S. Highway 52.

Admission is free through the town hall’s Eventbrite web listing.

Haley’s appearance comes after her husband, Maj. Michael Haley, deployed Saturday for a yearlong stint in Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard, a mission that will take up most of the remainder of her 2024 Republican campaign to become the GOP nominee.

“He’s always been my rock,” she said after a deployment ceremony for about 200 soldiers at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston. “We have both lived a life of service, and so when he goes off to deploy, my support is completely with him. If I happen to be running for president, his support is completely with me. ... We will continue to stay in touch as best we can.”

He is being deployed as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which the National Guard says is providing support in the Horn of Africa.

The United Nations, where Nikki Haley served as Donald Trump’s ambassador for two years, says that region is facing the worst drought in 40 years, with more than 43.3 million people in need of assistance in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, and more than half of those lacking access to sufficient food.

Nikki Haley has been highly critical of President Joe Biden’s performance as commander-in-chief. She has spoken out against his administration’s efforts to expand diversity in the military, complaining they were weakening the force and hampering recruitment, though the Army has said that the real problem is that many young people do not see enlistment as safe or a good career path.

She has also pledged to make cuts in $46 billion in foreign aid to countries that she says “hate America.”

