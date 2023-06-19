FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Expect showers and storms everyday this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today as a warm front will lift over the Carolina producing the possibility for a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds and intense downpours.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather Day on Monday for a few strong to severe storms.

A stalled low pressure system will sit over the southeast leading to daily rain chances today through Friday.

Higher than average rain chances this week will keep temperatures cooler than average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.



wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Midlands under a marginal risk or a 1 out of 5 for severe weather on Monday.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and intense downpours capable of leading to street flooding looks to be the main threats. Some downpours could produce over an inch of rain in just a matter of minutes.

wis (wis)

Then for the rest of the week a slow-moving (at times stalled) upper-level low will be slowly drifting over the region leading to more rounds of showers and storms each afternoon Tuesday through Friday.

The only good news about the cloudy and rainy pattern this week is that our temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the 60s.

wis (wis)

In the tropics, we have 2 tropical waves that we are now watching coming off the west coast of Africa. The first wave is called Tropical Wave Invest 92L and it now has an 90% chance of developing over the next 2 days. Forecast models are in pretty good agreement that the system will become a depression by the early to middle of this upcoming week as it tracks to the west. The other wave is right behind the first wave but this one only has a 30% chance of development over the next 7 days as it also tracks to the west.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Scattered showers & storms during the afternoon/evening with highs in the mid 80s. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Upper 70s to near 80 with mostly cloudy skies and a 70% chance of rain and storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain showers. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Friday: More clouds and times of showers with rain chances near 60% with temperatures in the lower 80s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.