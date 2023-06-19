Driver dead after SUV overturned and struck a pole in Lexington County

Lexington County, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after an SUV overturned and struck a pole in Lexington County.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye said the crash happened on Sunday, June 18, around 6:17 p.m. when a 2014 KIA SUV with a driver and two passengers were driving east on Pine Street near Thor Road when the SUV drove off the left side of the road, struck a covert, overturned, and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while one passenger was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment and the other was not injured according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

