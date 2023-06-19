SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demanding additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case

Mother calls for additional arrest in connection with the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.
Mother calls for additional arrest in connection with the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.(CLEAR)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The mother of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down after being falsely accused of shoplifting bottles of water, is asking for an additional arrest in connection with her son’s murder case.

On a social media post, Coley Cole said the following:

Cole is calling for the arrest of Rick Chow’s son, Andy Chow, and adds Andy Chow chased Cyrus from the gas station property and down Springtree Drive before Rick Chow allegedly shot the 14-year-old in the back.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Rick Chow, owner of the Shell gas station on Parklane Road has been charged with murder and remains behind bars.

Deputies and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office commented on the possibility of additional charges for the convenience store owner.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified after Sumter County crash
Sumter County Coroner identifies victim who died after head-on collision
The fallen soldier will now be wrapped head-to-toe in opaque bandages and placed underneath a...
Family of dead Army soldier denied access to his body: ‘My Army has failed me’
The bill passed the House in the last two Congresses, but has not this term, with the House in...
8 years after Mother Emanuel AME massacre, Clyburn renews push to close so-called Charleston loophole
Lexington police searching for alleged shoplifter.
Lexington police searching for a suspect who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after SUV overturned and struck a pole in Lexington County
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on Monday for the possibility of strong to severe storms
An inmate was stabbed multiple times while at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County jail inmate stabbed multiple times, Deputies investigating
Saturday marks the eighth anniversary of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown...
Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden dedicated