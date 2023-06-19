SkyView
Crash on I-20 westbound causes lane closures in Columbia

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash on Interstate 20 westbound at exit 74 near Two Notch Road.

SCDOT said the right lane is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

