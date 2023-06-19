Black Eats Week celebrates Black-owned Midlands restaurants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting June 19 through June 25, Black Eats Week 803 is seven full days to celebrate Black-owned food establishments in the Midlands.

According to a press release, participating establishments include Sky Bistro & Lounge, Barcode, Annie B’s Mini Donuts, Blythewood Seafood Emporium, and many more.

For more information, including discounts and the itinerary, download the Soda City Certified App or visit the Black Eats Week website.

