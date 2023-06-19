SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.(Veselina Dzhingarova / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Officials said a man is dead after he fell over the edge at Skywalk into the Grand Canyon.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old man who reportedly fell over the edge around 9 a.m. on June 5.

Two rope specialists responded with a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter where they located the man’s body and determined he was dead.

His body was extracted and taken to the Hualapai Nation.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

It is unclear why the man fell.

Anyone in need of mental health support is asked to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified after Sumter County crash
Sumter County Coroner identifies victim who died after head-on collision
The fallen soldier will now be wrapped head-to-toe in opaque bandages and placed underneath a...
Family of dead Army soldier denied access to his body: ‘My Army has failed me’
Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a driver is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after SUV overturned and struck a pole in Lexington County
Lexington police searching for alleged shoplifter.
Lexington police searching for a suspect who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart
The bill passed the House in the last two Congresses, but has not this term, with the House in...
8 years after Mother Emanuel AME massacre, Clyburn renews push to close so-called Charleston loophole

Latest News

WIS
Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash on Interstate 20...
Crash on I-20 westbound causes lane closures in Columbia
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi