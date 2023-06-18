Sumter County Coroner identifies victim who died after head-on collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a head-on collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

Coroner Robbie Baker said Mrs. Theresa McIntosh, 65, died after a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Camp Mac Boykin Road and St. Marks Church Road; McIntosh was pronounced dead at the scene according to officials.

Investigators say McIntosh was traveling on Camp Mac Boykin Road when she collided with another vehicle head-on causing her to be ejected from her car.

An autopsy has been scheduled to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.