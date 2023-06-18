SkyView
Second day of Juneteenth celebration in Asheville canceled after Saturday night shooting

Asheville Juneteenth Festival 2022
Asheville Juneteenth Festival 2022(FOX Carolina)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The second day of the Juneteenth Festival in Asheville has been canceled following a shooting that happened at the end of the festival on Saturday night.

The 2-day festival was scheduled to pick back up at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

People can begin picking up items left behind at Pack Square starting at 10 a.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for this developing story.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport power outage