Original Prince demo tape up for auction

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction. (Credit: RR Auction via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - The self-titled demo tape that late musician Prince used to land his first recording contract is up for auction.

Boston-based auction house RR Auction is selling the demo, which was recorded in 1976.

It contains unreleased versions of the songs “Just As Long As We’re Together” and “My Love is Forever,” as well as the never released, “Jelly Jam.”

Prince was just 18 years old when he recorded the tracks. They were all written, sung and arranged by him.

The demo is part of the “Marvels of Modern Music” auction that ends on Thursday.

Prince died in 2016.

His estate is not associated with the auction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

