New details in deadly clash between suspect, McCormick County deputy

McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on Sunday.((WRDW/WAGT))
By Ashley Campbell and Meredith McCoy
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Monday released more information about an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead in McCormick County.

On Sunday morning, deputies with the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls of a suspicious person around Greenfield Road and Mears Lane. The sheriff’s agency said the calls came in at 7:40 a.m.

Once a deputy arrived, the suspect opened fire at a deputy, who shot back.

A deputy and the suspect were both shot.

The suspect, later identified as Obed Barba, 20, died at the scene. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. SLED says its goal “is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.”

The incident in McCormick County was the 17th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office had no officer-involved shootings last year.

Soda City Live: Part Two - Juneteenth Gospel Tribute