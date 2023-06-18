SkyView
Law enforcement agencies respond to officer involved shooting in McCormick County

McCormick County deputies say one person is dead, and the deputy involved is expected to make a full recovery.
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on Sunday.((WRDW/WAGT))
By Ashley Campbell and Meredith McCoy
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
McCormick, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to an officer involved shooting Sunday morning near a wooded area.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a deputy first responded to an armed robbery on Mears Lane around 7:40 a.m.

Investigators say the deputy fired back after the suspect shot at them.

They say the suspect did not survive and the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

SLED agents stayed at the scene to collect evidence for their investigation.

This is a developing story. News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

